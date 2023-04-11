Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] Is Currently 44.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: BNRG] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.35.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd stock has also gained 37.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNRG stock has declined by -12.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.25% and lost -1.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BNRG stock reached $23.94 million, with 17.73 million shares outstanding and 4.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84K shares, BNRG reached a trading volume of 12692557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brenmiller Energy Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71.

BNRG stock trade performance evaluation

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.76. With this latest performance, BNRG shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4439, while it was recorded at 1.0181 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5625 for the last 200 days.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd [BNRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.15% of BNRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNRG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 104,597, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 64.72% of the total institutional ownership; ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD, holding 102,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in BNRG stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in BNRG stock with ownership of nearly -48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd [NASDAQ:BNRG] by around 130,529 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 312,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 185,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNRG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,250 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786 shares during the same period.