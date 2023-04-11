Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] loss -0.31% or -0.13 points to close at $42.17 with a heavy trading volume of 7271436 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/WhpPxesO to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

It opened the trading session at $42.00, the shares rose to $42.29 and dropped to $41.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAX points out that the company has recorded -25.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 7271436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $47.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 66 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.94, while it was recorded at 41.44 for the last single week of trading, and 52.32 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $18,491 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.53 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 62,600,732 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 58,751,665 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 315,781,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,134,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,414,217 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,609 shares during the same period.