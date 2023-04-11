ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] moved down -2.05: Why It’s Important

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] traded at a low on 04/10/23, posting a -2.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.63.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5392565 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for ASX stock reached $15.82 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 5392565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $13.30 to $8.10. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ASX stock performed recently?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

120 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 23,175,965 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 19,113,384 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 115,288,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,577,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,517,385 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,610,322 shares during the same period.