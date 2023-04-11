Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Stock trading around $4.26 per share: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.26 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Ardelyx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Continued successful launch of IBSRELA, ending FY 2022 with $15.6 million in net product sales.

Resubmission of XPHOZAH New Drug Application expected in early Q2 2023.

Ardelyx Inc. stock is now 49.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.40 and lowest of $4.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.94, which means current price is +61.98% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 6074650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $3 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $354 million, or 36.50% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 19,774,333, which is approximately 139.591% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,383,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.69 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.58 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 44.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 43,443,945 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 29,912,366 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,005,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,362,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,061,203 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 23,034,684 shares during the same period.