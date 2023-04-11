APA Corporation [APA] Is Currently 2.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.40%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that APA Corporation Provides First-Quarter 2023 Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for May 4 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock dropped by -4.21%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.16. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.13 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 308.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 5789120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $48.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 40.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

APA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 13.87%.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,434 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,613,224, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,452,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $845.55 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 20,501,441 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 33,148,689 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 194,158,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,808,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,556,324 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,765,003 shares during the same period.