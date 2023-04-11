Antero Resources Corporation [AR] moved up 2.68: Why It’s Important

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.60 during the day while it closed the day at $24.11. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Year End Reserves and 2023 Capital Budget and Guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results, year end 2022 estimated proved reserves and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Antero Resources Corporation stock has also gained 4.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AR stock has declined by -14.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.45% and lost -22.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AR stock reached $7.28 billion, with 298.95 million shares outstanding and 263.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5697014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 47 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.11, while it was recorded at 23.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.44 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,723 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $623.68 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $588.78 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 49,490,314 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 40,096,440 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 154,162,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,748,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,020,231 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,989,202 shares during the same period.