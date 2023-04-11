AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Stock trading around $10.02 per share: What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $10.02 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.76, while the highest price level was $10.31. The company report on April 10, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today it will report first quarter 2023 earnings after market close on April 24, 2023. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on April 25, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation link to download the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.19 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.01M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 17467953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 12.25 to 13.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now -0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 544.99. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$23,333,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

There are presently around $2,675 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,779,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.3 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.02 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 23.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 51,802,989 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 32,923,316 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 175,244,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,970,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,434,448 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 15,742,640 shares during the same period.