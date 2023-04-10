why The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.99

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.95%.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock dropped by -39.71%. The one-year The Charles Schwab Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.19. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.39 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.13M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 28040890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $74.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $81.50 to $67.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $75, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SCHW shares from 92 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.96.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -35.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.58 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.63, while it was recorded at 50.43 for the last single week of trading, and 72.58 for the last 200 days.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 15.19%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,656 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,994,826, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 6.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 125,888,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.27 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

867 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 72,290,225 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 74,381,511 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 1,426,895,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,573,566,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,086,987 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,453,055 shares during the same period.