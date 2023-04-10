why Snap Inc. [SNAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.33

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.56 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Snap Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

Snap Inc. stock is now 17.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNAP Stock saw the intraday high of $10.69 and lowest of $10.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.74, which means current price is +21.52% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.15M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 16446789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 297.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.69. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.07.

Return on Total Capital for SNAP is now -21.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.79. Additionally, SNAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] managed to generate an average of -$270,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to 45.71%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $7,165 million, or 55.00% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 145,377,594, which is approximately 1.953% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,625,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $946.45 million in SNAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $373.05 million in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly -5.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 68,629,154 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 90,357,174 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 519,495,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 678,482,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,211,005 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 19,549,433 shares during the same period.