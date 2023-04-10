why Roku Inc. [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.51

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 4.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.08. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Roku and Best Buy Help Create Better TV Experience through New Advertising and Retail Relationship.

Multifaceted first-to-market relationship includes exclusive in-store availability of new Roku-branded TVs, enhanced advertising sales relationship, and in-person SXSW activation.

Today, Roku, (Nasdaq: ROKU) the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), the leading consumer tech retailer in the U.S., announced a first-to-market relationship across their advertising and retail businesses. For the first time, Best Buy is partnering with a TV streaming platform to provide its first-party data for targeting and closed-loop measurement. Best Buy will also give shoppers exclusive access to Roku-branded TVs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9143318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 6.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $8.58 billion, with 139.68 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 9143318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $85, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.65.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.25, while it was recorded at 64.60 for the last single week of trading, and 63.44 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $6,391 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,114,981, which is approximately 1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.13 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $502.86 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,199,161 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 11,650,165 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 72,877,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,727,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,605 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,561 shares during the same period.