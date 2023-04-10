why Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $224.00

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 2.18% or 4.62 points to close at $216.10 with a heavy trading volume of 26071006 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Meta to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

It opened the trading session at $209.25, the shares rose to $216.94 and dropped to $208.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded 55.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -145.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.88M shares, META reached to a volume of 26071006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $224.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $250, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 28.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.29, while it was recorded at 213.46 for the last single week of trading, and 151.63 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $352,451 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.8 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.47 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,084 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 142,118,488 shares. Additionally, 1,871 investors decreased positions by around 157,629,801 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 1,331,212,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,630,960,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,286,170 shares, while 366 institutional investors sold positions of 29,023,289 shares during the same period.