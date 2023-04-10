AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.99% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC & APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership in AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions.

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock dropped by -62.39%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -116.81. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.10 billion, with 519.19 million shares outstanding and 516.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.15M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 100955261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $635 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,435,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.03 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.36 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,582,012 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 21,055,018 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 92,990,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,627,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,572,077 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,720,040 shares during the same period.