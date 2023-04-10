Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 2.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.11. The company report on March 30, 2023 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO HOST STREAMING PRODUCT PRESS EVENT.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will host a press event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) to discuss the upcoming enhanced direct-to-consumer streaming product. The press event will be a video webcast for our investors and the general public.

A link to the live webcast will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Warner Bros. Discovery’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21818822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $36.02 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.49M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 21818822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $21,156 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,074,622, which is approximately 20.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,247,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

478 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 156,279,162 shares. Additionally, 936 investors decreased positions by around 113,400,826 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,130,437,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,400,117,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,573,656 shares, while 238 institutional investors sold positions of 30,659,140 shares during the same period.