Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $11.91 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 that KeyBank Bolsters Path to Affordable Homeownership This Fair Housing Month.

KeyBank

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This National Fair Housing Month, KeyBank celebrates the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 by furthering its commitment to make the path to homeownership easier and more equitable through the expansion of its Special Purpose Credit Programs*.

KeyCorp represents 924.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.69 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $11.525 to $12.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.86M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 19044245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $17.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KEY stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.94.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $9,224 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $969.09 million in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $609.5 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,692,269 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 49,964,622 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 675,808,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,465,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,121,954 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 12,913,514 shares during the same period.