Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CSX Corporation [CSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price surged by 2.49 percent to reach at $0.73.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.25. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $35 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $31, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.28, while it was recorded at 29.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 9.13%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,867 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

674 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 91,298,129 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 119,506,771 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 1,317,070,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,527,875,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,739,908 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 8,961,268 shares during the same period.