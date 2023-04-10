Wall Street Analyst Initiated SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.75. The company report on April 4, 2023 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2023 Results.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its first quarter 2023 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25223266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 5.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.93%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $5.36 billion, with 923.18 million shares outstanding and 870.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.75M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 25223266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -0.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $1,945 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,270,315, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,647,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.97 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $179.14 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 51,837,387 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 34,411,796 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 251,945,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,195,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,787,838 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,912,546 shares during the same period.