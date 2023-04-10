Wall Street Analyst Initiated Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 1.38% or 0.11 points to close at $8.09 with a heavy trading volume of 23324272 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Palantir and Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership to Public Sector.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) achieved FedRAMP authorization and accreditation to support workloads at U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level (IL) 4 and DOD IL5 on Microsoft Azure. This new milestone enables U.S. government customers and industry partners to access Palantir and Microsoft’s secure, integrated, enterprise-grade capabilities in both Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Commercial environments.

This milestone expands Palantir and Microsoft’s strategic partnership from the private sector to the public sector bringing the best in class cloud components to the federal marketplace. We’re aiming to support IL6 through multi-cloud service integration.

It opened the trading session at $7.88, the shares rose to $8.14 and dropped to $7.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded -3.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.19M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 23324272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 91.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,528 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.26 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $347.87 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 64,270,886 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 59,955,146 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 559,123,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,349,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,576,240 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 14,285,185 shares during the same period.