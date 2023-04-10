Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Thomas D. Barry Appointed Chief Financial Officer of SiriusXM.

Sean Sullivan To Step Down as CFO, Effective April 28th.

Company Reaffirms Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance; Plans to Release First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on April 27th.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock dropped by -39.73%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.38. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.41 billion, with 3.89 billion shares outstanding and 658.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.28M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 9665772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SIRI stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.55 to 7.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.02.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 4.23%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,586 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,894,317, which is approximately 2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,016,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.52 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $96.73 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 32,675,765 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 38,788,314 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 326,115,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,579,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,499,806 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,868,089 shares during the same period.