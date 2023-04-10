Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Offer Starlink High-Speed Internet On Board Fleet.

Enhanced Connectivity at Sea Aligns with Company’s Commitment to Continuously Improve Guest Experience.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock dropped by -41.05%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.37. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.45 billion, with 421.42 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.82M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 9869677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,414 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.27 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $309.2 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,433,935 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 24,117,316 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 196,491,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,042,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,861,447 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,498 shares during the same period.