Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VORB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.52%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Virgin Orbit to Continue Sale Process Under Chapter 11 Protection.

Secures $31.6 million in Debtor in Possession Financing to Fund the Process.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries, (the “Company” or “Virgin Orbit”), a responsive space launch provider, announced today that it commenced a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware in order to effectuate a sale of the business. With the support of Virgin Investments Limited in the form of debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing, Virgin Orbit intends to use the Chapter 11 process to maximize value for its business and assets.

Over the last 12 months, VORB stock dropped by -97.21%. The one-year Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.78. The average equity rating for VORB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.50 million, with 335.42 million shares outstanding and 67.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, VORB stock reached a trading volume of 127160322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VORB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VORB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VORB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

VORB Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.52. With this latest performance, VORB shares dropped by -82.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VORB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.94 for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1242, while it was recorded at 0.1891 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6022 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2320.41 and a Gross Margin at -571.70. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2129.87.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.38. Additionally, VORB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] managed to generate an average of -$230,294 per employee.Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.80% of VORB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VORB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,163,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 1,352,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in VORB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36000.0 in VORB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VORB] by around 1,451,870 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 151,053 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,273,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,876,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VORB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,785 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 126,148 shares during the same period.