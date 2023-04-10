UBS slashes price target on Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] – find out why.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.46%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

CIBC today announced the addition of six new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

Over the last 12 months, GOOGL stock dropped by -22.88%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.01. The average equity rating for GOOGL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1340.81 billion, with 6.84 billion shares outstanding and 5.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.89M shares, GOOGL stock reached a trading volume of 48611671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $124.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOOGL stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 130 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GOOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.04, while it was recorded at 105.14 for the last single week of trading, and 101.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Total Capital for GOOGL is now 25.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, GOOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] managed to generate an average of $315,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GOOGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 16.34%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $487,707 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 482,277,696, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 415,917,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.09 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.14 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -7.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,904 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 158,086,709 shares. Additionally, 1,732 investors decreased positions by around 180,876,249 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 4,159,346,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,498,309,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 315 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,548,396 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 11,593,346 shares during the same period.