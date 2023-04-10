Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $602.50 million, down -3.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.17%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Tilray Medical Expands Commercial Footprint in Europe and Broadens Distribution Across the Czech Republic.

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Tilray Brands, Inc. said, “We are extremely proud to broaden our distribution across the Czech Republic and offer our EU-GMP certified medicinal cannabis products to help support medical cannabis patients in need. Our Tilray Medical team remains dedicated to patient advocacy across our international markets by providing quality medicinal cannabis for commercial, compassionate access, and research purposes.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock dropped by -63.02%. The one-year Tilray Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.96. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 611.71 million shares outstanding and 609.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 11127892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $156 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 4,164,604, which is approximately -51.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,572,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.69 million in TLRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.58 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 10.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 12,617,725 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 23,578,185 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 23,868,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,064,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,770,063 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,050,883 shares during the same period.