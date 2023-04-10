Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Revenue clocked in at $2.32 billion, down -22.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $18.58 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.27, while the highest price level was $19.00. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 3, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.65 percent and weekly performance of -1.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.17M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 8509408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $39.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on RUN stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RUN shares from 44 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 26.82 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.16. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $13,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,530 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.12 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $226.96 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 18,485,090 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 13,256,068 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 158,272,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,013,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,318,666 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,888,138 shares during the same period.