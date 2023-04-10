Stifel lifts Canoo Inc. [GOEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] loss -5.28% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

SEC Investigation Resolved with the Staff Concluding in a $1.5M Payment.

Contract Awarded: Department of Defense Selected Canoo for Battery Module Testing and Demonstration.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.97M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 12613345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.53. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7925, while it was recorded at 0.5872 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8053 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $32 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,964,694, which is approximately 36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,571,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 million in GOEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.08 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 46.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 18,653,784 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,000,913 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 35,560,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,215,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,551,781 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,031 shares during the same period.