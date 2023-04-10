Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $9

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $9.16 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.18M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 12660959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $9.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 45.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $556 million, or 36.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,215,499, which is approximately 4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,407,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.49 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $39.13 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 77.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,500,972 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 10,657,924 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 37,491,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,650,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,343,105 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,939,919 shares during the same period.