Raymond James slashes price target on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] – find out why.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] price surged by 12.12 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 4, 2023 that VBI Vaccines Announces Increased Focus on Hepatitis B, Organizational Changes, and Reverse Stock Split.

VBI will continue to heavily prioritize making a difference in both prevention and treatment of hepatitis B (HBV) with PreHevbrio™ [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] and immunotherapeutic candidate VBI-2601.

Cost-saving measures expected to reduce quarterly operating expenses and headcount by 30-35%.

A sum of 10098082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. VBI Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1421 and dropped to a low of $0.099 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The one-year VBIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock. On August 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VBIV shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.51. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -64.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.41 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4334, while it was recorded at 0.2006 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6529 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7561.92 and a Gross Margin at -1132.62. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10471.63.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -56.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.39. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$596,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 44.40% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 52,335,002, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,359,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.54 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -15.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 1,511,346 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,333,772 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 86,713,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,558,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,302 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,636 shares during the same period.