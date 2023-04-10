Raymond James lifts PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $75.00 during the day while it closed the day at $74.96. The company report on April 4, 2023 that PayPal Adds New Features to Its Complete Payments Solution for Online Small Businesses.

PayPal’s online payment solution enables SMBs to accept PayPal payments, credit and debit cards, digital wallets and more. Beginning today, SMBs will also be able to accept payments with Apple Pay®, allow their customers to save payment methods with the PayPal vault and keep their cards up to date with real-time account updater, as well as get access to features to help them run their business including interchange plus plus (IC++) pricing with gross settlement.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has added new features to its complete payments solution for small businesses. The solution enables small businesses to accept a range of payments including PayPal, Venmo and PayPal Pay Later products. Giving customers more choice in how they can pay can help drive checkout. Fifty-nine percent of respondents of a recent Ponemon Institute study said their customers frequently abandon their shopping cart when their preferred payment method is unavailable.1 PayPal’s complete payments solution also enables small businesses to process card payments directly on their website, and customize the checkout experience to match the look and feel of their brand, all through a single integration.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -1.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.11% and gained 5.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $83.28 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 10515860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $100.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $80, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Sector Weight rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.50, while it was recorded at 75.01 for the last single week of trading, and 81.53 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.59%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,091 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,722,682, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,252,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.72 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.31 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 87,247,407 shares. Additionally, 1,308 investors decreased positions by around 92,230,724 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 648,845,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,323,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,745,182 shares, while 272 institutional investors sold positions of 39,044,211 shares during the same period.