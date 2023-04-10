Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved up 2.36: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.48%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Powerbridge Technologies Acquires AIedu, Unlocking New Avenues for ChatGPT Applications.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, today announced it has acquired 90% stake of Ascendent Insights Education Co., Ltd. (“AIedu”), an AI education service company. This move is part of Powerbridge’s strategy to expand its presence in the education industry and leverage AIedu’s expertise to further improve its offerings.

The acquisition of AIedu will enable Powerbridge Technologies to integrate ChatGPT into its existing education offerings, one of the key drivers of growth for the Company. ChatGPT is a game-changing product in early childhood education that provides personalized learning experience for students. The integration of ChatGPT into Powerbridge’s existing education offerings is expected to create substantial benefits for the Company, including expanded market opportunities, a larger user base, and increased revenue streams.

Over the last 12 months, PBTS stock dropped by -74.78%. The average equity rating for PBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.52 million, with 225.69 million shares outstanding and 84.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.55M shares, PBTS stock reached a trading volume of 8268731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

PBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1005, while it was recorded at 0.0904 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5096 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.29. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$47,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.35% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.28% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 738,797 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 163,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,797 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.