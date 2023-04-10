PG&E Corporation [PCG] Is Currently 1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] closed the trading session at $16.71.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 12841081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 16.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 3.45%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,779 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,022,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.96 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

331 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 173,291,709 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 156,209,968 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 1,452,602,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,782,104,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,439,581 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 25,083,211 shares during the same period.