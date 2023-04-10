Oppenheimer lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 0.95% or 0.96 points to close at $102.06 with a heavy trading volume of 43716297 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Experian Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Drive Product Innovation at Scale.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Experian (LON:EXPN), the leading global information services company and credit reporting bureau, has named AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its multiyear information technology (IT) modernization initiative.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As part of the company’s cloud-first strategy, Experian will move core business operations, consumer-services products, analytics tools, and on-premises servers to AWS. Centralizing these critical technology platforms on the world’s leading cloud will enhance Experian’s IT security and reliability, decrease operating costs, and improve time to market for new offerings. Experian will also expand its use of AWS’s broad set of cloud services to create customized programs and deliver real-time financial services to consumers and business customers.

The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded -15.62% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 67.08M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 43716297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $133.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $142 to $171. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $130, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 121 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.41, while it was recorded at 102.56 for the last single week of trading, and 107.43 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $609,244 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.7 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.32 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,025 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 335,872,940 shares. Additionally, 2,078 investors decreased positions by around 343,334,020 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 5,290,266,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,969,473,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 323 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,493,956 shares, while 247 institutional investors sold positions of 29,612,017 shares during the same period.