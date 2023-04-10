Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Revenue clocked in at $36.79 billion, up 0.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price plunged by -2.37 percent to reach at -$1.53. The company report on March 7, 2023 that 1PointFive and the Houston Astros announce Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement.

DAC is a technology that captures and removes large volumes of CO2 directly from the atmosphere, which can be safely and securely stored deep underground in geologic formations. For this agreement with the Astros, CO2 captured by DAC will be sequestered in saline reservoirs not associated with oil and gas production. DAC provides a practical solution for hard-to-decarbonize activities, such as air travel, to help achieve climate goals. Over the next three years, the Astros will utilize the removal credits across a number of activities throughout the ballpark as they work towards a carbon neutral footprint.

A sum of 10460477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.03M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $64.139 and dropped to a low of $62.97 until finishing in the latest session at $63.04.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $71.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $74 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 81 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.61, while it was recorded at 64.01 for the last single week of trading, and 64.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,041 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 92,957,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.85 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 588 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 34,041,932 shares. Additionally, 491 investors decreased positions by around 32,887,153 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 647,547,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,476,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,696,137 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,734,795 shares during the same period.