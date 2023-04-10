Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] jumped around 0.87 points on 04/06/23, while shares priced at $8.46 at the close of the session, up 11.46%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 8929974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $50.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $74 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $207 to $110, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.38. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $444 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.41 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.51 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,857,340 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,405,905 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 27,223,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,486,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,687,011 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,458 shares during the same period.