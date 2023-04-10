NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] jumped around 0.05 points on 04/06/23, while shares priced at $9.01 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on April 1, 2023 that NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

NIO Power Swap station 3.0.

Compared to the average trading volume of 45.26M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 22871179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Inc. [NIO]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 32 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.86. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.11 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for NIO Inc. [NIO]

233 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 77,122,324 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 79,658,147 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 360,801,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,581,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,804,688 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,079,711 shares during the same period.