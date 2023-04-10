Nikola Corporation [NKLA] moved up 4.27: Why It’s Important

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] price surged by 4.27 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Nikola Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Common Stock Transactions.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) today announced the pricing of an SEC-registered underwritten public offering and concurrent registered direct offering at a price of $1.12 per share. Nikola will sell 29,910,715 shares of common stock to the public in the public offering and 59,374,999 shares of common stock to an investor in the concurrent registered direct offering pursuant to a forward stock purchase agreement. The gross proceeds to Nikola from the public offering and the concurrent registered direct offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are $100.0 million. In addition, Nikola has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,486,607 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is not conditioned on the closing of the concurrent registered direct offering, and the concurrent registered direct offering is not conditioned on the closing of the public offering. The public offering is expected to close on or about April 4, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The concurrent registered direct offering is expected to close on or about April 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nikola currently intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent registered direct offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A sum of 12506148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.28M shares. Nikola Corporation shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.16 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

The one-year NKLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.46. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.86. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -37.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0308, while it was recorded at 1.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5689 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $174 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 33,581,371, which is approximately 97.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,513,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.45 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.72 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 24.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 39,595,667 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 16,827,763 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 86,561,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,985,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,619 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,385,428 shares during the same period.