MoffettNathanson lifts Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $39.78 during the day while it closed the day at $39.48. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Verizon Connect empowers organizations with more ways to manage and maintain equipment in the field.

What you need to know:.

New proprietary Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) for Verizon Connect Reveal and Fleet now available in the U.S. and Canada.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock has also gained 2.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VZ stock has declined by -5.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.20% and gained 0.20% year-on date.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $168.46 billion, with 4.21 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.98M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 21536177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $41 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 51.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.98, while it was recorded at 39.47 for the last single week of trading, and 40.92 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.46. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $181,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 0.13%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103,733 million, or 63.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 354,645,505, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 331,030,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.07 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.92 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 6.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,286 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 197,101,010 shares. Additionally, 1,574 investors decreased positions by around 174,094,537 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 2,256,291,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,627,487,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 263 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,145,248 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 17,186,377 shares during the same period.