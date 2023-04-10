Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $265

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.66%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Unilever Goes Cloud-Only: Accenture and Microsoft Complete One of the Largest Cloud Migrations in Consumer Goods Industry.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Unilever (LSE: ULVR) have completed one of the largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry. The migration has helped Unilever—whose 400+ brands are used by 3.4 billion people daily—become a cloud-only enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230402005020/en/.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock dropped by -6.20%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.12. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2116.57 billion, with 7.45 billion shares outstanding and 7.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.04M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 29680207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $291.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 300 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.13, while it was recorded at 287.73 for the last single week of trading, and 254.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.21%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,539,755 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.14 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $85.9 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,261 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 175,971,087 shares. Additionally, 2,178 investors decreased positions by around 134,095,823 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 4,970,301,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,280,368,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,717,288 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 11,696,858 shares during the same period.