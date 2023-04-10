Market cap of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] reaches 29.19M – now what?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] closed the trading session at $0.14. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Vistagen Receives New European Patent for AV-101.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted the Company a patent for AV-101, its oral NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) glycine site antagonist. The patent relates to the synthesis of AV-101 and certain chemical intermediaries, which synthesis yields AV-101 in commercial quantities and has the scalability for commercial manufacture. The new European patent is a counterpart to previously granted U.S. patent 11,427,530 and will be in effect until at least 2039. Based on observations and findings from preclinical animal models translatable to human conditions targeting the NMDAR, AV-101 has the potential to become a new oral treatment alternative for multiple CNS disorders involving the NMDAR, such as dyskinesia associated with levodopa therapy for Parkinson’s disease, major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

“Expanding our patent portfolio for all of our product candidates is an ongoing priority to support our global development and commercialization strategies across our pipeline,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. “AV-101’s potential to inhibit the function of the NMDAR, without fully blocking it like other NMDAR antagonists such as ketamine, anchors our interest in developing it as an innovative therapy for millions of patients affected by CNS disorders involving the NMDAR. This new patent covering our improved and streamlined manufacturing process may result in advantages for getting AV-101 to patients, on our own or potentially with a partner.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 19781608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1755, while it was recorded at 0.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2355 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,267,968, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,162,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.69 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,707,028 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 18,321,550 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 19,813,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,841,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,326 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,826 shares during the same period.