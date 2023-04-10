Market cap of Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] reaches 232.37M – now what?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $0.68 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.573, while the highest price level was $0.698. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Skillz Announces Q4 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

– Fourth Quarter Revenue of $46.9 million, Net Loss of $143.5 million.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.29 percent and weekly performance of 27.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 24304184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.12. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6561, while it was recorded at 0.6010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0062 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102 million, or 44.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,890,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.57 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.71 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 18,042,302 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 9,681,911 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 121,602,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,326,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,591,476 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,219,333 shares during the same period.