Market cap of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] reaches 44.06B – now what?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.80. The company report on March 13, 2023 that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT – PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$0.262 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.2227 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made on August 31, 2023, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on March 23, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting March 24, 2023.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19171001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $44.06 billion, with 9.80 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.69M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 19171001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $5.40 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.84.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,015 million, or 18.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 92,257,862, which is approximately -9.915% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 62,873,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.79 million in ITUB stocks shares; and PENDAL GROUP LTD, currently with $248.03 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 178,479,914 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 140,869,145 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 517,087,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,436,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,011,073 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 10,817,714 shares during the same period.