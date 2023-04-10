Market cap of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] reaches 212.25B – now what?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Trickle Up: Leveraging Technology To Build Economic Opportunity and Drive Inclusion for Women in Extreme Poverty.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The Transformational Tech series highlights Cisco’s nonprofit partners that use technology to help transform the lives of individuals and communities. Toward Cisco’s vision of an inclusive future for all, Cisco is partnering with Trickle Up to help them leverage technology to increase financial inclusion, independence, economic security, and resilience for women living in poverty.

A sum of 14746023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.28M shares. Cisco Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $51.564 and dropped to a low of $50.725 until finishing in the latest session at $51.27.

The one-year CSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.37, while it was recorded at 51.90 for the last single week of trading, and 46.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.55. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $141,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.32%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152,939 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 380,520,233, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,396,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.61 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.27 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,514 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 122,742,153 shares. Additionally, 1,287 investors decreased positions by around 106,766,550 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 2,753,508,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,983,017,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 303 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,705,862 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 10,766,857 shares during the same period.