Market Analysts see Viatris Inc. [VTRS] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] price surged by 1.22 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on April 6, 2023 that NCD Academy Launches New Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health Course.

Innovative online education platform helping global healthcare professionals address non-communicable diseases.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) today released the latest NCD Academy course, Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health in NCDs, coinciding with World Health Day and the theme “Health for All.” The NCD Academy is a user-friendly, interactive online platform developed by the ACC in partnership with the NCD Alliance and the World Heart Federation and sponsored by Viatris. The program is designed to equip primary healthcare professionals with educational resources and skills to enhance their ability to prevent and treat non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The NCD Academy’s overarching goal is aligned with the vision to make health for all a reality, by providing continued education for skilled health workers and supporting people-centered care.

A sum of 9230635 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.69M shares. Viatris Inc. shares reached a high of $9.945 and dropped to a low of $9.82 until finishing in the latest session at $9.92.

The one-year VTRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.54. The average equity rating for VTRS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $13.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viatris Inc. Fundamentals:

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -4.35%.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,195 million, or 77.10% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,318,666, which is approximately 1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,214,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $924.69 million in VTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $614.01 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

422 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 69,735,511 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 60,020,387 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 797,143,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 926,899,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,603,767 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,547,532 shares during the same period.