Market Analysts see Macy’s Inc. [M] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Macy’s, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

Jeff Gennette Plans to Retire in February 2024.

A sum of 9310810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.01M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $18.635 and dropped to a low of $18.25 until finishing in the latest session at $18.48.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.38. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.61, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 19.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.98. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,091 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,341,860, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,178,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.77 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $195.44 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 32,882,118 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 30,089,242 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 158,380,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,352,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,339,533 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,480,835 shares during the same period.