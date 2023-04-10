Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $2.43 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Lumen Technologies sets first quarter 2023 earnings call date.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its first quarter 2023 results on May 2, 2023. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Additional information regarding the first quarter 2023 results, including the company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen’s Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 995.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.42 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $2.39 to $2.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.83M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 13797973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.57 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $1,976 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,857,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.19 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $130.97 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 150,733,815 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 158,620,527 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 503,898,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,253,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,921,579 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 12,850,647 shares during the same period.