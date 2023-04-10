Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $1.50

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.97 at the close of the session, up 7.65%. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Lufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock is now 1.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.99 and lowest of $1.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.05, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.52M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 10257240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $2.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $3.52 to $2.04. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.40 to $1.60, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47.

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3258, while it was recorded at 2.0080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9674 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.52 and a Gross Margin at +88.94. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $815 million, or 16.60% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,436,399, which is approximately 87.162% of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,829,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.61 million in LU stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $66.36 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 16.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 110,937,007 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 49,891,961 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 252,890,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,719,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,135,027 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,699,819 shares during the same period.