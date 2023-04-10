Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 87.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Liquid Media Group Ltd. Receives Additional Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq.

Under the Filing Rule, an issuer that receives a delist determination for non-compliance with the Filing Rule can request an appeal to a Hearings Panel, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Listing Rule 5800 Series. A request for a hearing regarding a delinquent filing will submit – in addition to the hearing request – a request for a further stay of any suspension action pending the ultimate conclusion of the hearing process. The Company plans to timely submit the request for a further stay prior to the hearing before the Panel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 64640667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at 15.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.51%.

The market cap for YVR stock reached $2.70 million, with 19.31 million shares outstanding and 14.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.16K shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 64640667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has YVR stock performed recently?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.85. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 40.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2280, while it was recorded at 0.1650 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3014 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 86,087, which is approximately 174.582% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 20,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 69,259 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,875 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 73,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,096 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675 shares during the same period.