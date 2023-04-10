Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $17

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -16.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.14. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q1 Reported Net Revenues of $1.7B Increased 6%, and 9% in Constant-Currency vs. Q1 2022Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Driven by DTC and International BusinessQ1 Diluted EPS of $0.29 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.34Company Reaffirms FY 2023 Guidance.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended February 26, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20355530 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $7.15 billion, with 395.07 million shares outstanding and 95.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 20355530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $18.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on LEVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.84. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.42, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.24. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 16.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.84. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $31,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,122 million, or 82.50% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,854,157, which is approximately 0.068% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,831,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.58 million in LEVI stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $81.19 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 3.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 9,539,900 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 9,583,294 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,966,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,090,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,098,425 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,077,678 shares during the same period.