Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -12.48% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.19, while the highest price level was $0.219. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Imperial Petroleum Announces the Full Repayment of its $23.2 Million Outstanding Loan with DNB ASA Bank.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.48 percent and weekly performance of 14.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 9324219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2159, while it was recorded at 0.2017 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3273 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.74 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.42.

Return on Total Capital for IMPP is now 12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.77. Additionally, IMPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,467,139, which is approximately -21.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,083,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $93000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 360,215 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 622,640 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,051,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,034,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,230 shares during the same period.