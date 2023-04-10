Haleon plc [HLN] Stock trading around $8.97 per share: What’s Next?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.01%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Haleon PLC Announces Redemption of US$300,000,000 Outstanding Notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Haleon plc (“Haleon”) (LSE:HLN)(NYSE:HLN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the “Issuer”) is exercising its option to redeem the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on March 24, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

The one-year Haleon plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.37.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.32 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, HLN stock reached a trading volume of 8510306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc [HLN]:

Argus have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.20 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Haleon plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Haleon plc [HLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,022 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 96,509,973, which is approximately 31.547% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 25,704,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.57 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $216.02 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly 5.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haleon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 90,107,273 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 61,077,716 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 185,692,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,877,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,315,188 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 46,721,685 shares during the same period.