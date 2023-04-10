Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] moved up 43.42: Why It’s Important

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 43.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.75. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Guardforce AI and Blue Pin Smart AI Hotel Solutions taking off in recovering travel industry.

New York –News Direct– Guardforce AI Co Ltd.

Guardforce AI chairwoman and CEO Olivia Wang and Blue Pin CEO Dr Gary Leung join Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman to share details of their partnership in Smart AI Hotel Solutions which combines Blue Pin HK Limited’s Guest Services Robotics with Guardforce’s concierge robots.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24140286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at 80.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 30.62%.

The market cap for GFAI stock reached $14.41 million, with 1.62 million shares outstanding and 1.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 24140286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

How has GFAI stock performed recently?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.89. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 74.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.98% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 3,830 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 3,477 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,830 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,903 shares during the same period.