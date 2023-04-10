Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Stock trading around $3.03 per share: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -2.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16304646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grab Holdings Limited stands at 5.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $11.98 billion, with 3.84 billion shares outstanding and 2.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.13M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 16304646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $3.20 to $2.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.60 to $4.20, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $5,781 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.58 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $465.34 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 218,844,794 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 57,930,837 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,631,018,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,907,793,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,606,516 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,071,671 shares during the same period.